May 17, 1931 ~ December 5, 2017

Evelyn Cervenak, 86 of Gardnerville, died December 5th, 2017.

Local to Carson Valley for 55 years, she owned the Western Auto Store on Main Street with her husband Bob Cervenak.

Evelyn was an active Soroptimist, enjoyed playing softball, entertaining friends of the Carson Valley, and loved the company of family.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed.

She was born May 17th, 1031 in Monrovia, CA to Millie and Traney Gracia.

Evelyn was preceeded in death by her husband Robert Cervenak; son Mark Cervenak; parents Millie Mendoza and Traney Gracia; sisters, Eloise, Rossie, Jo and Jessie.

She is survived by her children Lois and Chris Yuzbick of Tahoe; grandchildren Stephanie and Dylan Yuzbick of Tahoe; children Kim (Cervenak) and Nate Leising; grandchildren Sean McNally of Seattle, WA and Aaron Liesing of Gardnerville; children Susan Estes of Kalispell, MT; grandchildren Dirk Estes of Kalispell, MT; grandchildren Tina, Jessica, and Nicci Cervenak of Gardnerville; and three great grandchildren.

