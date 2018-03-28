May 30, 1930 – March 23, 2018

Ethelyn Mary Barrett, 87, died peacefully on March 23, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Ethelyn was born May 30, 1930, to Walter L and Ethel M. (Hail) Hays in New Jersey. In the mid-1930 the family moved to the Los Angeles, California area. There she grew up boating, fishing and developed a love of horses. She graduated from Corvallis High School and attended Immaculate Heart College.

Ethelyn met Richard W. Barrett while stationed at Long Beach, California serving in the United States Navy. They married September 2, 1950 and relocated from Van Nuys to Thousand Oaks, California. There she and Richard raised four children, Michael, Bill, Nancy and Ellen. Ethelyn was involved at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church and was a leader with the Ventura County 4-H Club. She taught horsemanship and sewing. She enjoyed growing vegetables and entering them in the county fair. Her passions were growing beautiful flowers, enjoying the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating.

After their children went to college and left the family home, Ethelyn and Richard entered into a partnership owning and managing a guest ranch in Siskiyou County, California. After two years, they relocated to San Jose, California and worked until they retired in 1993. Roseburg, Oregon became their home for 24 years. Ethelyn was very active at the St. Joseph Catholic Church by volunteering countless hours making meals for the less fortunate at the St. Joseph's Kitchen. Ethelyn and Richard enjoyed going on cruises that included South America, the Mediterranean and South Pacific. Ethelyn loved seeing the world and meeting new friends.

November, 2017, Ethelyn and Richard moved to Gardnerville, Nevada to be close to their daughter Ellen, husband Mark and grandchildren. They resided at Brookdale Senior Living Community. She immediately made friends with the residents and staff. They all loved her for her warm and generous nature.

Ethelyn is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard; sons Michael (Marcia), Indianola, WA, and Bill (Tricia), Arvada, Co; daughter Nancy (Monte) Williams, Clarks, NE and Ellen (Mark) Bartolomucci, Gardnerville, NV and brother David (Zoe) Hays, Redding, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ethel Hays.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church, Gardnerville, Nevada. To share a memory of Ethelyn, please visit: http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be sent to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Kitchen, 800 W Stanton Street, Roseburg, Oregon 97471ObitEthelynBarrett