Eric C. Cannon

Eric C. CannonJune 6, 2018

June 6, 2018Eric C. Cannon, 48, died May 23, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766.