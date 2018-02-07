Elwood “Woody” Franklin Jones

February 24, 1933 – December 27, 2017

Woody was born in Paris, Texas to Emmett and Lela Jones and had one sister, Melba Taylor.

After childhood and schooling, he ventured to Oakland, CA and became an engine machinist. There he met DeLoris Bourassa, and the two married on May 8, 1953 and settled down in Sunnyvale, CA where they had four children: Perry Jones, Gary (Tami) Jones, Sherry (John) Hixson, and Barry (Karla) Jones. They were married for 39 years.

He owned a Locksmith business and also worked many years for Pacific Bell until he retired.

In 1975 they uprooted and headed to Gardnerville, NV where he built a home and lived until 1994. Two years after the passing of his wife DeLoris, he ventured back to his hometown where he met and married Armitta Barnard on January 13, 1994. Woody lived the rest of his life based there until he passed with his loving family by his side.

Some of his favorite extracurricular activities were serving his community as president of the Mountain View Lions Club, playing cards, and traveling in his RV. His grand sense of humor and positive presence will be missed by all.

Elwood is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his wife DeLoris.

He is survived by his children, 14 grandchildren, 19 1/2 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and loving in-laws; all of which he enjoyed spending time with.

A Celebration of Life is set for February 24, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 891 Mahogany Dr., Minden, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Austin's House, PO Box 784, Minden, NV 89423