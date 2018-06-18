Eleanore Smokey

Eleanore SmokeyJune 18, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 18, 2018Eleanore Smokey, 78, of Dresslerville, Nevada passed away on June 14, 2018. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesTeresa “Terry” Ann Abele WeltyBetty Lou HertzDeborah “Debbie” Lynn JacobsenEleanor Anne StephenFredrick Rheul KellyTrending SitewideRanchos man in custody after fighting deputiesUpdate: Dam at Little Washoe Lake could breachMotorcyclist hurt in Gardnerville collisionThe June 18 R-C Morning ReportDrunken bird thief gets 30 days in jail