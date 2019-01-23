May 10, 1939 ~ December 13, 2018

Eleanor Lee Rice of Gardnerville Nevada, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family.

Eleanor was the daughter of the late Robert F Drass, Sr. and Mary Francis Drass of Hollidaysburg, PA. She was born May 10, 1939 and was united in Holy Matrimony, at St. Michaels Catholic Church to Fred "Bud" Rice August 3, 1963 in Hollidaysburg PA.

Eleanor graduated Hollidaysburg High School in 1957. She then entered Altoona Beauty School where she studied and graduated as a beautician. She worked as a beautician at Pruntos Beauty Salon and was soon introduced to Bud, they met on a blind date. Before long, they moved to California and settled into life in the Bay Area.

Eleanor worked for 37 years in bookkeeping and accounting, was very active in St Edwards Catholic Church, engaged in many volunteer community projects, and raised two daughters before settling into retirement in the Carson Valley.

Even though she was retired, Eleanor continued to "work", spending time working at Carson Valley Inn, the local museum and for her church, St. Gall's. In her spare time, she enjoyed

babysitting, volunteering for anyone that needed help, playing with her grandkids, Friday night Bingo and gardening. Eleanor was famous for her kind talkative spirit, love of the outdoors and willingness to help anyone, most of all her love of God.

Eleanor will be cherished through the lives of her two daughters, Jennifer Pitt of Tualatin, Oregon (husband-Eric), and Adrienne Niemann of San Jose California (husband-Mike) and her four grandchildren: Victoria and Emily Pitt and Sarah and Jacob Niemann.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her honor to the St Jude Shrine, 512 W Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.