January 25, 1936 – June 6, 2018

Eleanor Anne Stephen, 82, of Minden, NV passed away at her home following a brief terminal illness on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor; "Ellie" as most of her friends knew her by, was born January 25, 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island. Her mother and father relocated their family to Pleasanton, CA where she lived until 1973. Ellie, along with

her husband and three children moved to the Carson Valley in 1973. She loved living in northern Nevada, residing in Carson City and Minden from that time forward.

Ellie was a woman of faith and an active member of the church she loved, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church for over 30 years. She enthusiastically served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Sacristan and member of

the RCIA team. She visited church members in their homes, the hospital and nursing homes. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family; creating lasting memories. She was still working 32 hours per

week at a job she enjoyed! She loved to cook and feed people, travel, and scrapbook. She could be seen at all events with a camera in hand. And she loved a competitive family game night!

Eleanor is survived by her son George Frager Jr. (Katy); daughters, Sandy Ryan (Rich) and Caren Witt (Craig). Also her ten grandchildren, Jenifer Davidson (Ryan); Cody Witt (Bronagh); Melissa Frager; Richie Ryan;

Connor Witt (Allison Floyd); Kelsey Ryan and Colton Witt; and one great-grandson Kyle Kane Smith. Also by her siblings, Alice Heller and Donald DeTata (Colleen); as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ellie was preceded in death by husband, Willard "Steve" Stephen; her mother, Ella Lewis Bohning; father, Joseph Ralph DeTata; brother, Joseph DeTata.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the physicians, nurses, and CNA's that cared for our mother and supported our family during this time.

Services will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N Lompa Lane, Carson City, NV 89706. The Rosary/Vigil to be held on Sunday, June 17, 2018, gathering at 6:30 pm with service at 7:00 pm.

The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Ellie's Life will be Monday, June 18, 2018 at 10:00am. A reception lunch will follow at the church, with interment at 2:30 pm at the Genoa Cemetery, Genoa, NV.

Donations in Eleanor's name can be made to: St. Teresa of Avila Church, 3000 North Lompa Lane, Carson City, NV 89706; supporting the RCIA Team or Church.

Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on the snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die.

-Mary Elizabeth Frye