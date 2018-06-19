Elaine Kristine "Kris" Mallison (Nelson), of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away June 12, 2018.

Kris was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was an active member of the Daughter's of Norway, Queen Maud Lodge of Carson City, Nevada and the Alameda County Cattlewomens in Livermore, California. She was a woman of integrity, honesty, and loyalty.

Kris was preceded in death by parents Nick Nelson and Astrid "Jean" Nelson and sisters Kay Ingram and Joan Kvastad.

She is survived by husband Jeffrey Mallison; daughter Kristin Kvastad of Portland, Oregon; son Michael White (Monica) of San Juan Capistrano, California; sister Dianne Nelson of Hayward, California; brother Steve Nelson (Loretta) of Grass Valley, California; two grandchildren (Prescott and Mali) and many nieces and nephews.

She was greatly loved and will be missed by all that knew her.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer society in her name.