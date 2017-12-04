Edward Thomas Raymond Jr.

February 9, 1937 – December 2, 2017

Ed was born in Albuquerque, NM, and was the son of the late Edward Raymond, Sr. and Gladys Raymond Claxton.

He is survived by his brother Robert Raymond of Albuquerque, NM and wife Nancy Raymond of Gardnerville, NV.

His predeceased spouse is Gloria Raymond.

He was blessed with four children, Ronald Raymond, Albuquerque, NM; Rhonda Raymond, Santa Rosa, CA; Robert Raymond, Portland, OR; and Edward Raymond III, Vista, CA. He has four grandchildren who lovingly call him Papa Nevada, Lily and Melanie Raymond, Santa Rosa; Edward Raymond IV, Vista; and Bella Raymond, Portland.

Ed was a Navy Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Carson City #7; 50-plus year member of Tahoe/Douglas Lodge (Elks) and Carson Valley Masonic Lodge #33; member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Reno; member of The American Legion, Post 0049 Albuquerque, NM; member of Kerak Shrine and past President of Kit Carson Shrine, Carson City; and a member of Carson Valley United Methodist Church. He spent his career in the American Red Cross and FEMA.

Ed was best known for his cowboy boots, Stetson hat, turquoise belt buckle, and bolo ties. He had a love of country music, dancing, and collecting eagles. What better place but to live than the paradise of the Carson Valley and to enjoy an unobstructed view from his living room of the valley and Sierras.

The family extends a special thank you for the tender and loving care from the "earthly angels" at Carson Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Saint Mary's Hospice.

A Celebration of Life service for Ed will be held Friday, December 8, at 2 PM at Carson Valley United Methodist Church at 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Lady's Project for the Comprehensive Cerebral Palsy Program at Shriners Hospital for Children Northern California. Donations can be mailed to Kerak Shrine, 4935 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.