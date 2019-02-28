Dr. Sandra Arnold Woodruff DC., 72, Chiropractic Physician passed away January 19, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. "Sandie" was born in Chicago, Illinois to Jean Mary and Dr. Lee E. Arnold, while her father was a student at the National College of Chiropractic. She grew up in Madeira Beach and Seminole, Florida where her father established his Chiropractic practice. She attended Seminole High, played in the band and was an honor student throughout her scholastic career. Following in her father's footsteps, she graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in 1967, joined his practice, and later took it over. In 1988, she moved to Carson City, NV and established a new chiropractic practice, serving the community until her retirement in 2000.

She served her patients and profession in many capacities including President of the Florida Chiropractic Association Council on Orthopedics and nationally as Executive Director of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards. Florida Governor Bob Graham appointed her as the first female to the Florida Board of Chiropractic Examiners where she rose to Vice Chairperson. However, her greatest professional satisfaction came from the daily interaction with her patients, often bringing smiles to their faces with her skills and quirky sense of humor. Sandie was a dedicated single mother with an unyielding Protestant work ethic. Her kindness and service to others knew few limits. For many years she provided home care looking after her beloved grandmother "Nana".

Her son believes she was the hardest working and most conscientious person he has ever known.

For many years she was a community volunteer at the Ghost Walk in Carson City and the Candy Dance festival in Genoa, NV. She was an avid antique collector and gardener. Sandie loved life and the communities she lived in, and had a way of making everyone feel special and appreciated. She had a passion for hiking in the Sierra Nevada mountains and high red rock canyons of Utah and Arizona. Her gracious and loving nature will be greatly missed by her patients, friends and family, and we are very proud of her. If you hear Abba on the radio or see an eagle soaring over

Jack's Valley please think of Sandie.

She is survived by her son, Roger Woodruff Arnold, brother, Lee E. Arnold Jr. and his wife Debbie; niece Alisha Arnold Lannon, her husband Steve and their children Kaelee, Joshua and Beau; her niece and Goddaughter Nicole Arnold Kerr. She has requested no services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the Genoa Candy Dance or to Carson Valley Trails Association to help others enjoy the mountains she loved so much.

One of her patients, retired cowboy Richard Smith, wrote and dedicated this poem to her in 1989:

To: Sandra Arnold Woodruff with gratitude:

Here's to a hearty lady.

May God bless her all her days

for the kindness in her soul

and her gentle, winning ways.

She gave me her compassion

and the hope that I might live

with falls I took for youth.

Age is slower to forgive.

It came and found me sleeping

and it woke me with the dawn,

helpless as a new born babe.

Sure, my chance at life was gone.

She soothed me with the words

of one who understands,

took the misery away

with the magic in her hands.

The Lady knows her bones, boys,

from your toes to your face,

thank God, and Lady Sandra –

she can put 'em in their place!