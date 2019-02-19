Dorothy J Fowler

July 8, 1940 ~ February 11, 2019

She was born to Lillian and Alfred Kennedy in Pasedena,CA. She leaves behind a loving brother, Robert Kennedy of Sandpoint ID, where she was raised and met her husband.

She devoted her life to reading and learning. She spent 40 years doing assessor work in Douglas County, and elected Assessor in Mineral County.

Dorothy is preceded in death by daughter Cindy.

She leaves behind loving husband Edward M. Fowler which would've been 60 years in March, son Stewart R. Fowler, daughter Cathy McMurphy all residents of Hawthorne, NV, and daughter Tammy Alexander of Carson City, NV, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:30 am on February 23rd, 705 E. 10th St, Hawthorne NV. Celebration of Life immediately following services, VFW located 9th and A st, in Hawthorne, NV.

Flower donations are nice, but she would appreciate donations being made to the Cancer Society, Thank You.