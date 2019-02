Dec 27, 1944 – Jan 12, 2019

Dorothy J. Aguilar Beloved wife to Manuel (Manny) Aguilar.

Loving mother to Alan Aguilar, Beloved grandmother to Marlena Bryla, Cameron, Jessica and Wyatt Aguilar. Great grandmother to Illiona Aguilar and Lily Bryla as well as two great grandsons yet to be born.

Dorothy spent 25 years as a manicurist in the Carson Valley.