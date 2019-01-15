October 21, 1934 ~ December 26, 2018

Long time Gardnerville resident, Doris May Bauman, went home to the Lord on December 26, 2018 at UC Davis in Sacramento, CA, at the age of 84.

Doris was born October 21, 1934 to Herman Harry and Minnie Naomi (Wright) Osborn in Pearsonia, Oklahoma.

Doris met her high school sweetheart, Donald Walter Bauman, in Orland, CA. They were married on August 25, 1951. Doris moved to Gardnerville with her husband and four children in January of 1967.

Doris is survived by her children, Wendell Bauman and his wife Barbara of Niceville, FL, Donald Bauman and his wife Nancy of Winnemucca, NV, Sheryl Bauman of Gardnerville, NV, foster daughter Penny Wilson of Corning, CA, sister Joanne Chapman of Chico, CA, five grandchildren Douglas, Matthew, Heather, Cleve and Renay and seven great grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her father in 1986, mother in 1995, husband in 2008, son Dale W. Bauman in 2014 and two brothers, Michael D. Osborn in 2013 and Phillip W. Osborn in 2017.

In 1946 at the age of 12, Doris won the Oklahoma State Spelling Bee and went on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. that same year. Later in life she spent several years as a

bookkeeper for Miller's Market in Gardnerville, received her adult diploma and graduated from Western Nevada Community College in 1989 with an A.A.S. Degree in Intermediate Accounting. After her employment at Miller's Market she worked for Omnishore Electronics (Xebec) in Carson City, NV where she eventually bought the company with a business partner. She retired from Omnishore in 2004.

Doris spent her years of retirement as an active member of Tops Weight Loss Group and the Calvary Chapel Church in Gardnerville.

Doris enjoyed bottle hunting, fishing, deer hunting, gardening, sewing, bible study, storytelling and much more.

Cremation took place at Harry A. Nauman & Son in Sacramento, CA.