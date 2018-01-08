1939 ~ 2017

Donald Ray Giovacchini was born in Smith Valley, Nevada to Ernest and Irma Giovacchini on October 1st, 1939. He was the twelfth of 17 children raised on the ranch. He attended Smith Valley Schools, where he played basketball and 6 man football.

He enlisted into the United States Army in 1961 and served three years as a specialist E-4.

Don married Dixie McKay in 1964. He worked at Hilligus Gas Station in Yerington as a mechanic, then at C.O.D. Garage and drove a truck for the Anaconda Mine. He drove a truck for the Teamsters Union for 23 years then retired.

Together Don and Dixie moved to Reno, Nevada in 1968 and had two children, Jimmy Giovacchini and Dawn Giovacchini (Arny).

After returning to Smith Valley, he worked on several ranches as a mechanic and all around hand. Eventually earning a second retirement in 2002 from John Ascuaga's ranch.

Donald and Karen were married in 2001 and together they moved to Fernley, Nevada, where they enjoyed his retirement, rebuilding their house and gardening. Some of his greatest joys were sharing vegetables with their friends and neighbors.

Being an avid hunter and fisherman he loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandkids, New Years sleepovers, wildwater parks, trips to San Fransisco, camping, quad rides on the trailer with the kids and gathering pine nuts.

With the harvest from his gardens he canned and preserved foods. His cellar was always full with peaches, cherries, ketchup, tomatoes, green beans, asparagus, chow-chow, garlic powder, puree and V-14 juice of which he was proud.

He also made the best prosciutto.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Raeme, and 12 brothers and sisters.

Don is survived by his wife Karen, son Jimmy (Sheila), 2 grandsons Garet and Chad, daughter, Dawn Michelle (Paul ) Arny, granddaughters Heaven and Desiré, grandsons Brandon and Braydon, 5 sisters and brothers. He is also survived by step-son Jake (Kim), step-daughter Kristin (Mike), granddaughter Jordan, grandson Reagan

Donald was always kind and very forgiving. He will be greatly missed!

A Service was held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, in Smith Valley.