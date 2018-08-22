1942 – 2018

Our beloved Donald Fay Morrison, died on Friday, July 20, 2018. Don was born in Van Nuys, CA, in 1942.

He and his first wife, Vicky Aten Morrison, moved to Gardnerville, in 1971. Don was an auto body technician until his retirement in 1997. He achieved his wish to be a cowboy, and was

a past president of the Nevada Chapter of the Pony Express Association.

He was preceded in death, by his twin brother, Ronald Jay Morrison, and parents Orval ‘Fay’ and Helen Morrison, and

nephew Randy Morrison.

Don leaves behind his wife of 12 years, Corinne ‘Corky’ Morrison, daughters Lisa Gillespie, Carla Wetzel and Heather Field, and son-in-law, Anthony Field, brothers Jim Morrison and his wife Gloria, Keith Morrison and his wife Cara, grandchildren, Cameron and Carlee Gillespie, Sierra and Dylan Wetzel and Alexa Field, and great-grandsons Demetrian and Abel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family and friends mourn his passing, but know we will all be together again one day.