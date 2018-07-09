Dennis M. Bohner

Dennis M. BohnerJuly 9, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 9, 2018Dennis M. Bohner, 66, died July 8, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLisa J LundergreenJames Richard SackFermin HuarteEleanore SmokeyElaine Kristine “Kris” Mallison (Nelson)Trending SitewideFirefighters respond to Jacks Valley blaze3:55 p.m. Update: No homes lost in fire above Jacks ValleyUpdate: Forward progress stopped on Topaz fire that claimed one homeFirefighters contain fire that destroyed Topaz Lake homeWaterloo closes Monday for reconstruction