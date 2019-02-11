June 20, 1931 ~ January 24, 2019

Delores (Dee) Rasmussen was born June 20, 1931 in Newark, CA. She has lived in Gardnerville, NV since 1997. Dee passed away January 24, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Sharron Brown, Tammy Baginski, Ronald Ross and her husband of 55 years, Gerald (Jerry) Rasmussen. Dee was loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dee met Jerry Rasmussen, her boss, in Newark, they fell in love at work and married in 1963. They loved to travel together. Some of their favorite trips were Cape Cod, Canada, Seattle and an Alaska Cruise (Jerry's favorite trip).

She liked to read and loved her cats and dogs (Tina, GG, Toby and Blossom). Jerry and Dee liked to play cards, Pinochle and Yahtzee. Dee made friends easily at the Senior Center and she was loved by many. Dee and Jerry volunteered time working at the Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Some of the last words she spoke was "I Love You" to Jerry. Theirs was a sweet and special relationship, one of kindness and love. Dee will be missed, may she rest in peace.

No services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice in the name of Dee Rasmussen.

Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Funerals, Gardnerville, NV 775-783-9312.