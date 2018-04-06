Delia (Murphy) Meyer

Delia (Murphy) MeyerApril 6, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 6, 2018Delia Meyer ObitDecember 18, 1924 – March 17, 2018Delia Meyer passed away on March 17 at the age of 93.A funeral and celebration of Delia's life will be at St. Brendan's Church on April 13th at 10am.See full obituary at Legacy.com Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesCharlie Condron remembered as innovative educatorMichael John TylerCynthia Merry KizerEthelyn Mary BarrettTrending SitewideFernley couple identified as victims in Bridgeport fatalTopaz park cash handling prompts concernsThe April 4 R-C Morning ReportFlood watch issued for Carson River on FridayRanchos residents allowed back in homes after gas leak fixed