 Delia (Murphy) Meyer | RecordCourier.com

Delia (Murphy) Meyer

Delia Meyer Obit

December 18, 1924 – March 17, 2018

Delia Meyer passed away on March 17 at the age of 93.

A funeral and celebration of Delia's life will be at St. Brendan's Church on April 13th at 10am.

See full obituary at Legacy.com