Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Jacobsen

January 4, 1961 ~ May 24, 2018

Deborah Lynn Jacobsen (Debbie), 57 of Minden, NV. joined her heavenly father on Thursday, May 24, 2018 surrounded by her loving family and wonderful friends.

Debbie was born at Edwards Air Force Base, California on January 4, 1961 to Richard and Roberta Peters.

The Peters family moved to Minden while Debbie was in the 6th grade. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1980.

Debbie married Bruce (Toot) Jacobsen on April 7, 1979. The Jacobsen's were married for 39 marvelous years.

She is survived by her husband Bruce; her two amazing sons Bruce (Sara) Jacobsen and Matthew (Kayla) Jacobsen; and the loves of her eternal life, her grand kids: Lauren and Brooks Jacobsen and Gemma and Gatlin Jacobsen, all of Minden. Gramma Debbie will be forever your guardian angel. Debbie is also survived by her mother Roberta Peters and six siblings: Richard (Cheryl) Peters, Kathy (Andy) Pinochi, her twin brother Danny (Deanne) Peters, Jeff (Kelly) Peters, Chris (Lori) Peters, Patrick (Leslie) Peters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Richard.

Debbie was employed by Carson Orthopaedic Center for 18 years ending as office manager. She was employed by Carson Tahoe Hospital for the last five years in the quality outcomes department.

Debbie's passion for life was as a volunteer for Carson Valley Little League for over thirty years She volunteered in every capacity from coach to each and every Board of Director position. The last 11 years was served as league President. With her ever present smile and love in her heart, Debbie guided the league with fairness, impartially, and competitive spirit. Debbie took great pride in watching her sons participate in every activity they entered.

She loved the San Francisco Giants, especially her idol Will Clark. Not to be outdone by her Dallas Cowboys and Troy Aikman, wishing Troy a cheery "Hi Troy" every Sunday during football season. Debbie also loved playing softball with the "Chicks" in the local Carson Valley league.

Debbie will be truly missed by all who knew her. To know Debbie was to love her!

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Minden Park, Minden NV.

Memorial donations may be made to Carson Valley Little League P.O. Box 1064 Gardnerville, NV. 89410.

"I cried today when you passed away; I find myself crying still today. Although I loved you dearly, it wasn't enough to make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating; Hard working hands put to rest. GOD broke my heart to prove to me…HE only takes the very best." We love you Debbie!