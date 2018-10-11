Dean G. Watts passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on October 4, 2018 at the age of 80 years, with his wife and bonus daughters at his side.

Dean was a kind hearted, fun loving, generous man who lived life to its fullest. During his career, he was president of REDCO, the manufacturing company his father started where he and his brother, Roland, worked over the years and ultimately took over after his father retired. The business grew and is still operating in Carson City, NV by family members.

Dean owned and flew his own airplane, enjoying soaring aircraft and sailing his Nonsuch sail boat – but his passion was vintage Porsches, owning and racing them at the various events, including racing at Spa in Belgium and Nurburgring in Germany. Dean's knowledge of these automobiles was extensive and he enjoyed over 40 years of racing and the camaraderie with his friends. He was one of the original members of SCCA and also a member of the Sierra Nevada Region Porsche Club of America. Dean was also an active member of Rotary in Carson City, NV. He served in the

Navy aboard the USS Antietam and was a proud patriot of our country.

Dean is survived by his two daughters, Shari Watts Kimball and Cheryl Watts, his brother, Roland Watts, his niece and nephew, as well as his bonus family, who became a big part of his life, bonus daughters, Vicky Hunter, Jillian Strong, and Lindsey McMullen with 9 grandchildren between them, and additional extended family members. Dean jumped in with both feet to become Papa Dean and the grandkids will always have their grandpa near to their hearts. During the many years he and Judy were snowbirds in Arizona, he enjoyed sitting on the back patio saluting the golfers with a glass of wine as they drove by.

Dean will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice of the West for the care they extended in Dean's last days.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.