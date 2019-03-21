David Michael Ortiz passed away March 16 surrounded by family in Gardnerville. He was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Joseph and Cruzita Ortiz on April 12, 1950.

David grew up in Santa Fe Springs, California with his 7 siblings and served in the U.S. Navy before moving to Lake Tahoe. He was a Facilities Engineer at Harrah's Lake Tahoe for 33 years where he

met and married the love of his life, Paula (Bachmeier).

David was an innovative, artistic, do-it-yourselfer. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars; working around the home and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family in the outdoors, especially at the beach.

His father, Joseph Ortiz and his sister, Patricia Beltran, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving mother, Cruzita Ortiz, his wife Paula of 35 years, his sons Mark (Keriann), Andrew (CeCe), and 4 beautiful grandchildren; Kadence, James, Dahlia and Charlie. He is also survived by his brothers Robert (Lydia), Joe, Frank (Elsa), Anthony (Tammy), and sisters Darlene Alvarez (Sabino) and Elizabeth Ortiz (Debbie) and brother in law Rudy Beltran. He also has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 am at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. A Rosary will be said Friday evening, March 29, also at the church at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association or the Team Gleason Foundation.