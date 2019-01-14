June 25, 1961 – February 11, 2018

David Michael Griffin passed away February 11, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, NV.

David was born June 25, 1961 in Sacramento, CA. He spent the majority of his life residing and working in the Carson Valley and Carson City area.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mildred Griffin.

He is survived by a sister Rebecca Gross of Sparks, NV.

Arrangements were made through Walton's Funeral Home in Gardnerville, NV, 775-783-9312.