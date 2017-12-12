David Michael Francis

1994 ~ 2017

David fought Ewing Sarcoma bravely and valiantly for the last two years. He passed away on the evening of Friday, December 8th.

David was born on March 16, 1994, to Roy and Beth Francis in Carson City, Nevada. His brother, Richard, said he was going to "kick out and be a funny guy" and he was. He had a passion for technology and figuring out how things worked, along with a "pull no punches" kind of attitude.

He is survived by his parents, Roy and Beth; and siblings, Jenny, Melissa, Richard, Joshua, and Rachel.

David was a young man with genuine thoughtfulness and quick humor. He had a way of making people feel special. He will be missed in the community, as well as in our hearts.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 16th, at 11am in the LDS church located at 891 Mahogany Drive, Minden, NV 89423.

If you have any memories of David that you'd like to share, please forward to 8isgr82@gmail.com. Thank you!