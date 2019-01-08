David L. Bush

David L. BushJanuary 8, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 8, 2019David L. Bush, 77, died January 3, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMichael Allen PharrisGregg Albert CowdenDonald Frederick WilcksNanny HufMorris Clifford LawtonTrending SitewideMan spends night in waist-deep snow before rescueSmokey elected Washoe Tribal ChairmanFirst storm of 2019 brings snow to ValleyThe Jan. 7 R-C Morning ReportElected officials take oath