Dave Adams

July 27, 1956 ~ July 3, 2017

Dave, mountain man, window and mirror cleaner, was born David Scott Adams in 1956, in Santa Monica, California, Dave was a mountain man at heart. From early on, Dave spent his days scouting the open lands and streams along the east side of the Sierra Nevada for coyote, trout, and wildlife. His passion for the outdoors was only rivaled by his fastidious attention to detail and the satisfaction he gained from window and mirror cleaning.

Dave lived in great places from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Montana, and Prescott, Arizona, to Malibu, California and most recently Mound House, Nevada. In each place he established a dedicated clientele and developed long-lasting friendships with his clients, neighbors, and all the folks he met.

Dave was kind, quick to laugh and smile, liked to enjoy life. His state goals in life were to work hard and enjoy life! He was known for his humorous and sassy lines; here are a few of his favorites: When asked what he'd like at a restaurant, he'd grin and say, "A sack of 20s." When setting off on an adventure, he'd inevitably shout-out, "Book 'em, Dann-o!"

Dave's last day, was just that… an afternoon drive out to go fish his favorite spot on the East Fork of the Carson River.

Dave, mountain man, brother, and friend, thank you for your place in our lives – we love you.