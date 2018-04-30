June 06, 1938 – April 23, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Thomas Martin Sr. announces his passing on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the

age of 79 years.

Dan will forever be in the hearts of his wife of 60 years, Gerry, his children: Patricia Ababio, Dan Martin Jr., and

Karrie Martin, his grandchildren: Chelsey Reed, Faith and Hope Adams, and his brother, Sandy Martin, and sister-in-law, Dixie Martin.

Dan was a member of the Freemasons Douglas Lodge #12 in Genoa and The Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus. He had a career that spanned from owning a local business – The Village Motel and Frosty Spot (currently The Vintage Village Motel) – in Gardnerville to managing motels all over Nevada and California. It was Dan's music, however, that touched hearts and brought people together. As the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the country music band, The Sundowner's, Dan wrote and composed his own country music and sang classic favorites through the years with family and friends.