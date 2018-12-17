Daniel R Hickey

July 16, 1944 – December 11, 2018

Danny Hickey was born July 16, 1944, at Saint Mary's hospital in Reno to Jimmy and Grace Oxoby Hickey and left this life on December 11, 2018 in Carson City. Danny grew up in Gardnerville on Main Street first at the house on the turn next to the Shell Station and then at Jimmy's Motel and Frosty Spot, with his two brothers Mike and Tommy. Danny attended Douglas County Schools and graduated in 1962, with a group of life-long friends. He attended UNR for a couple of years but returned to Carson Valley and married long time girl-friend, Laurie Allerman on October 17, 1964. They were married for 54 years and the parents of two children.

Danny was a people person and gave countless hours to the community he had many interests and hobbies. He started skiing at an early age and was one of the seven members who established the Douglas County Ski Club. He became a very good skier and instructed for several years for the Dennis Hogan Ski School at Mt. Rose. He coached Little League, referred adult basketball and was a Pop Warner referee for many years. He announced the Douglas High School football games for about 20 years and was one of the organizers of the Douglas High School Athletic Boosters Club. He was a member of the Douglas County Engine Company and taught first aid to locals and neighboring communities. Member and past president of the Minden Rotary Club and a former County Commissioner. Current member of Sierra Sagebrush Flyers.

As a young adult he was employed by the Nevada Highway Department, California Interstate Telephone Company, Warren Reed Insurance. He owned Hickey Distributing Company, Hickey Homes & Development and Laura Springs Ranch until his retirement a few years ago.

Danny was a wonderful husband and father that loved his family and great friend to many.

He is survived by his wife Laurie, children Shannon Hickey, and Troy Hickey, brothers Mike and Tommy Hickey and a large extended family.

Celebration of Life will be held Thursday Dec 20, 2018 at 11:00am at Saint Gall Catholic Church 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville