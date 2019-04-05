April 7, 1950 ~ April 2, 2019

Daniel (Dan) Howard Thornton Sr. completed his earthly race at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 2nd, 2019.

He was born on April 7th, 1950, in Reno, Nevada, and spent his youth in Susanville. From childhood, he learned that he loved three things: drawing, hunting, and cowboying, and he demonstrated excellence wherever he set his heart.

In January 1969, Dan joined the Army and served two and a half years as a Green Beret sergeant in Vietnam, becoming a decorated vet attached to the 503 2nd Platoon, 75th Rangers, and 5th Special Forces Group. Dan lived his life based on two principles: Love God; Love Family. He exemplified faithfulness and contentment in all areas of his life, and he served as the quintessential example of a God- fearing husband, father, and neighbor.

He is survived by three sons, two daughters, and thirteen grandchildren. Although his family is grieved for their loss, they rejoice for Dan's sake, for they know, as the Apostle Paul penned: "To live is Christ, and to die is gain." Soli Deo Gloria!

A memorial service will be held from 11-1 on Saturday, April 13th, at Damascus Road Christian Assembly (974 Tillman Ln.).