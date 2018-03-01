June 8, 1936 ~ February 26, 2018

Dale W. Peterson, age 81, of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018.

Dale was born June 18, 1936. He served in the Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict.

He was a faithful, loving husband for 59 years as well as a loving father and a great grandfather.

He will always be loved and forever in our hearts.

