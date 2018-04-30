Craig Peters

June 17, 1944 – April 9, 2018

Craig passed away on April 9, 2018 at Renown hospital, His last hours were spent surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Ames, Iowa. He attended the University of Kansas and graduated from the University of Hawaii. He moved to the Carson Valley in 1978.

Craig was a true Renaissance man. His many talents were both creative and mechanical. He built his own equipment and kept airports safe by taking rubber off of airport runways for 40 years.

He also built the Dance Workshop in Minden and enjoyed being a part of so many dancer's, and parents' lives there. He loved spending his summers at his property in Idaho with his family and friends.

Craig is preceded in death by his Mother,Thea Waddell.

He is mourned by his wife, Ann, his children, Scott, Adrea, Amy, Matt, Dan, his sister, Michelle and his 6 granddaughters: Kelsey. Faith, Sophia, Isabel, Reese, and Lynette and his adopted grandkids Koby and Helene.

He was a patient teacher to all who knew him. He loved to dance and was the biggest fan of all the dancers young and old at the Dance Studio. He will be missed by many.

The family will have a private celebration of life.