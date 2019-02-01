Constance Jean Koontz

January 14, 1962 – January 10, 2019

Connie was born on January 14, 1962 to Carol Harmon(Koontz) and Richard Koontz in Pontiac, Michigan.Connie was taken from us on January 10, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Connie is loved by her siblings Candy (Howard) Rankin, and Christopher (Christie) Koontz.

Connie left behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many life long friends. Connie also left behind her best friend and the love of her life, her daughter Madison Koontz-Winkelman.

Connie and Madison enjoyed spending as much time together as possible. Connie and Maddie, as her mother called her, loved to laugh hard and played even harder. The one adventure they loved doing together was vacationing at Disney Land, just one of Connies obsessions in life.

Connie worked at the customer service desk at Walmart meeting and greeting the residents of the community she loved. She knew everyone, and everyone knew her. Connie talked about the people she worked with and how much she enjoyed the relationships she made with them.

Connie just started up her cosmetology business at TNT Salon in Gardnerville. Connie enjoyed experimenting with colors, and designs. She really loved the interaction with her customers.

Connie was the primary care provider for her mother, a tough job, but she would not have it any other way because Connie adored her mother.

A celebration of life will be held this spring in South Lake Tahoe, one of her favorite places. The exact date, time, and location will be sent out on social media (Connie's favorite form of communication) as soon as possible.

Please remember Connie, not by the way she was taken from us, but for the way she lived, loved, and the joy she brought to us all.