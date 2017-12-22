December 6, 1989 ~ December 19, 2017

Christopher Todd King passed away on December 19, 2017 at his home in Huntington Beach, CA. He was 28 Years old.

Chris was born in Los Gatos , CA on December 6, 1989 to Jon and Donna King of Saratoga, CA.

The family relocated to Minden, NV in December 2002 where Chris graduated from Douglas High School in 2007. After graduation from high school, Chris attended Universal Technical Institute/Sacramento where he graduated with honors in 2009. He then relocated to Southern California where he embarked on a successful career as an Automotive Technician and most recently as a Service Advisor for Tom's Truck Center in Santa Ana, CA.

He is survived by his parents Jon and Donna King of Minden, NV; sister Janelle (King) Godoy and brother-in-law Brian Godoy of Tomball, TX; brother Jimmy King of Minden; girlfriend Maria Erdelyi of Laguna Beach, CA; uncles and aunts Robert and Monica Dorfmeyer of Corona, CA and Bryan and Robin Dorfmeyer of San Tan Valley, AZ. He is also survived by cousins Matthew Dorfmeyer of Huntington Beach, Kyle, Michael and Kelsey Dorfmeyer of Corona, CA, Derek Dorfmeyer of San Tan Valley, AZ, Logan Dorfmeyer of Corona; and great aunt Madonna O'Donovan and partner Richard Osbahr of Banning, CA; as well as many more extended family members, close friends and business associates whose lives he touched.

His smile, blue eyes and offbeat sense of humor will be dearly missed by all.

Services will be held at Hilgenfeld Mortuary at 120 E. Broadway, Anaheim, CA. 92085 on Saturday December 23rd at 3:00PM.