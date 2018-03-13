December 25, 1931 ~ March 9, 2018

Chris Cordes, age 86, a lifelong Carson Valley resident, peacefully passed on the evening of March 9th, 2018.

Chris was born on December 25, 1931 and lived his entire live in the Cordes Family ranch house.

He went to school in Carson Valley, served in the Navy and was third generation Carson Valley rancher.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Those who spent any time with Chris know him as a captivating story teller who could have a whole room laughing.

Chris's hobbies were his life, and he loved taking advantage of all that the Carson Valley had to offer. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and shooting. Many know him as a dedicated member of the Carson Valley Clays, where he shot trap and sporting clays. He loved competition in any form. He was a former State Calf Roping Champion who also raised and raced Quarter Horses for a period of time.

He was preceded in death by his father Chris and mother Marie (born Thran).

He is survived his wife of 59 years, Betty (born Chism); son Greg of Sparks; daughter Lisa of Gardnerville; grandchildren Megan and Connor; and sisters Lois and Myldred.

All are welcome to Chris's Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 pm on March 22, 2018 at the Genoa Town Hall located at 2287 Main Street, Genoa, Nevada. Those that know him understand that he would be upset with anything less than a party.