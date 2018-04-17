September 27, 1946 ~ April 15, 2018

Charron Louise Silveira passed away on April 15, 2018 peacefully at her home in Gardnerville, NV at the age of 71.

Charron was born on September 27, 1946 in Vallejo, CA to Marian and William Martens. She had the opportunity to move around and see many amazing places as her father was in the Navy. Charron graduated class of 1965 at Washington High School in Fremont, CA.

She married her sweetheart Jack Silveira in 1966. They both owned and operated Silveira Ranch Supplies in Fremont, CA for several years before moving to their home in Gardnerville, NV in 1992.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Marian and William Martens.

Charron is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack Silveira; her son William Silveira; her daughter-in-law Sarah Silveira; and her two sisters, Diana Martens and Marill Hill.

At Charrons request a memorial will not be held.