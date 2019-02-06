June 12, 1931 ~ February 3, 2019

Charles Olson, born on June 12, 1931 passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at home.

Charles was preceded in death by Mary Quatro and Bryan Olson.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Olson; daughters, Kathy Olson and Sandy Olson; son, Curtis Olson; and grandson Kyle Hargan.

Charles spent his life doing what he loved – he was a house painter, loved his pasta, and loved camping. Family was everything to Charles; his greatest highlight was his grandson Kyle. He will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to Charles's Celebration of Life taking place at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery located at 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV 89408 on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, Gardnerville, NV 775-782-1999.