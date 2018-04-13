December 7, 1952 ~ March 28, 2018

Charles Merton Condron passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on March 28, 2018.

Charlie was born on December 7th, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Virgil and Beryl Condron. He had three siblings.

Moving to Gardnerville/Minden at 4 years of age he attended G.E.S., CVMS and graduated from Douglas High. Virgil owned the Shell Station near G.E.S. and Charlie started working for his dad at 10 years of age. He was always happiest when he was working or playing.

After his second year of college he married Carey Carver. They had two children, Rossilyn and Casey, each child had two children of their own.

Charlie graduated from UNR with a bachelor's degree in math and later a Masters in Administration. Out of college he moved to Australia to teach for 2 years.

When Charlie returned to Nevada he taught for Phil McKinnon at CVMS and always talked about the fun he had teaching. He loved inspiring the minds of the future. He later started the first Professional Development Center in Nevada and trained trainers of teachers all over the state. Charlie made kids and teachers feel special and loved to watch them shine. He was their greatest fan. His charisma and style colored everythig he did. His kindness and generosity spilled over onto eveyone.

Charlie married Jill Harper in 1989. He always told everyone Jill was the love of his life. He inherited her two wonderful sons, Josh and Zach Rosenbloom and became their dad. He taught them how to be good people, good husbands and fathers. They always said he was the greatest father a son could aspire to be.

Casey, Josh and Zach each have 2 daughters who adored their grandpa Charlie. So many fun times were spent with the best grandpa in the world.

Charlie opened his home to everyone; his friends, his teachers, his colleagues, the kids next door and the ones down the street. He was an educator for Douglas County for 26 years, 17 of those as a principal. his love of this community and all the people he came in contact with was inspirational. He also shared his heart and soul on the Minden Town Board for 5 years.

After retiring as a school principal, Charlie had fun doing home remodels with Tim Jacobsen and afterwards became the Water Master of the East Fork of the Carson River. The job fit him like a glove; being outdoors, helping people and solving problems. He continued working until his last days.

Charlie was blessed with family and close friends his whole life, expecially this last year. All of his sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters, his sister Pam and her spouse spent quality time with him during his illness. Charlie's love of family carried him through these days.

He was a very special, warmhearted person who always made everyone feel understood, cared about, and reognized for the part they played in life and in the community.

Charlie was Jill's best friend. He will always be the best thing that ever happened to her.

At Charlie's request there will be no service.

In lieu of flowrs, there is a scholarship fund set up for future teachers graduating from Douglas High School in Charlie's name. Please send memorial donations to: Douglas High School c/o Block DCharlie Condron Scholarship1670 Highway 88Minden, NV 89423