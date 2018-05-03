Celebration of Life for James W. McCreary

Celebration of Life for James W. McCrearyMay 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 3, 2018ObitJamesMcCreary-RCR-050618May 12, 2018 at 11:00am Carson Valley United Methodist Church1375 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville Lunch to follow service.All are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Jim McCreary. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLisa Ann WetzelBarrett Keith SmallwoodCraig PetersRondalee Ann WhiterockHoney McFaddenTrending SitewideNevadans faced with choice on 2018 ballotRanchos man held in DUI after almost colliding with oncoming motoristMan being held on multiple theft chargesLake redevelopment area a moneymaker