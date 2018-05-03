 Celebration of Life for James W. McCreary | RecordCourier.com

Celebration of Life for James W. McCreary

May 12, 2018 at 11:00am Carson Valley United Methodist Church1375 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville Lunch to follow service.

All are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Jim McCreary.