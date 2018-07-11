Cecil D. Abbott

February 26, 1929 ~ June 27, 2018

Cecil was born in Bakersfield, California to Ralph and Helen Abbott. He grew up in Long Beach, California with two sisters.

He eventually joined the United States Navy on March 27, 1947. He met his wife Nora in Long Beach and they were married in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 8, 1959. Cecil served on the USS Helena out of Long Beach, after which he was stationed at Terminal Island in Long Beach. His other assignments were: Naval Communications Station in Adak, Alaska, also Naval Air Station at Moffett in Mountainview, California, followed by time spent on the USS Kearsarge. He was transferred to the Commissary Store at Pearl harbor, Hawaii and after that the Naval Air Station at Ream Field, Imperial Beach, California. This was followed by a job on the Technical staff of "Project Shad" in San Francisco, California. Cecil served two more tours on the ships USS Fort Mandin and the USS Hyade S. He retired his service at Naval Air Station, Los Angeles, California on February 13, 1967.

After retiring from the Navy, Cecil settled in Southern California. In 1987 Nora and Cecil relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada. Cecil was active with the Elks Lodge and was a member for 65 years. Cecil was also a Mason and a member of the Fleet Association Branch 137.

Cecil will be dearly missed by family and friends, as well as his dog "Duke", whom he walked to the mailbox everyday.

A Memorial Service for Mr Abbott will be held on Saturday, July 21st at 12 pm at Valley Christian Fellowship, 1681 Lucerne St., Minden, Nevada.