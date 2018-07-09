Catharine D. (Cathy) Bishop of Minden, Nevada, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2018. Loving wife of G.M. (Mac) Bishop for over 67 years.

She is survived by a son, Neil A. Bishop, of Wellington, Nevada and a daughter Janet F. Franklin of Minden, Nevada.

She was born in Topeka, Kansas and had three brothers, Bud, Hayden and Homer McElroy of Topeka, Kansas.

She was a cosmetologist before moving to Richmond, California to work in the shipyards as a welder during WW II. She is a member of the Rosie the Riveter Assn. and was a founder and a driving force in setting up the Meals on Wheels Program in Richmond, California. where she served as a volunteer delivery driver for over 30 years. She lived in the Richmond/El Sobrante California area for over 60 years before moving to Minden, NV in 2004.

Private family memorial services are pending at Walton's Chapel of the Valley in Carson City, NV.

Donations may be made to WCCC Meals on Wheels, 2301 Rumrill Blvd., San Pablo, CA 94806 or WAIF (Wild Animal Infirmary for Nevada), 2920 Eagle St., Carson City, NV 89704. http://www.waifnv.org