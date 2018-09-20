October 18, 1948 – September 2, 2018

Calvin Lamore Dibble, of Gardnerville, NV, passed away on September 2, 2018 at the age of 69 in Chandler, Arizona.

Calvin (Cal) Dibble was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1948. His family (parents, two brothers and two sisters) moved to Ohio in 1954, then to Phoenix in 1963.

After graduating from Cortez High School in 1966, Cal enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Naval Base San Diego in California. He retired after 21 years of both active and reserve service.

Cal met his wife Linda Hebets in Phoenix, AZ and they were married in 1973. They moved to Tracy, CA in 1981 where they raised their two sons Casey and Chad. Cal worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 28 years, before retiring to live in Gardnerville, NV with Linda. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, grandpa, coach and mentor.

Cal was a jack-of-all-trades prioritizing his life by keeping busy and creating, designing and building a myriad of projects. He enjoyed his time spent golfing with family and friends, continuously striving to advance his game. His passion for the outdoors, including camping, hunting and fishing with his family, is a tradition that is carried on today.

Cal is survived by his wife Linda of 45 years, son Casey and daughter-in-law Catie, son Chad and daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandsons Dustin and Daxtin, and his twin granddaughters Lorelei and Laney. Cal also has immediate family in Arizona, Georgia, and Washington and extended family in Pennsylvania and Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are still being finalized. Location details will be posted to the Lakeshore Mortuary website in the near future.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Calvin's name to the Arizona Elk Society "Hunt for Heroes" by visiting https://www.arizonaelksociety.org