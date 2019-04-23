Calvin “Coco” Bryan

September 23, 1938 – April 18, 2019

Calvin was born at Stewart in Carson City, Nevada, he graduated high school in Fallon, Nevada, and left to serve in the United States Marines.

Upon his return, Calvin worked as a heavy diesel mechanic, lumberjack, and maintenance man at Douglas High.

Blessed with building skills, Calvin built and lived in his home in Woodfords, California for 41 years and volunteered for the Woodfords fire department for many of those years. Loved and devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Calvin loved hunting, fishing, native crafts, the Packers and photography, all with family and friends.

Calvin was preceded in death by parents Jimmie and Goldie Bryan, sister Eloise, daughter Lavina, and grandson Benjamin. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rose, brother Ryan, 6 sons and daughters, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Calvin went home to heaven April 18th, 2019. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 27th, 11:00 a.m. at the Walton's Chapel, 1521 Church St. in Gardnerville, Nevada.