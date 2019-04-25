April 24, 1952 ~ April 19, 2019

Brenda Joyce Caldwell, a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away April 19th. Born April 24, 1952, she leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Hank; a son, Christopher and his wife, Christina, and their two children, Katie and Hailey; a son Paul; a daughter, Bethany and her son Chaz; a brother; a sister; a niece and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Piper; her mother; Louella Piper; her sister, Kathy; and her son, Patrick.

Those who knew her will miss her contagious smile, warm hugs, positive words of encouragement, and her unconditional love of others.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27th, at Douglas County Community and Senior Center in the Ranch View Room, 1329 Waterloo Lane Gardnerville, Nevada 89410.

“Peace and love, man."

Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800.