November 10, 2000 – July 12, 2018

Blake McKnight Gray believed in a verse that held his spot in the ultimate paradise that he believed so strongly in. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that those who believe in him shall not parish but have everlasting life" John 3:16.

Many hearts were touched as people learned they had lost a loved one. To some a friend, a role model, and a companion. To others the bond was more than that of a normal relationship. Blake was many things to many people. A grandson, son, cousin, uncle, and a brother. Although Blake had only been on this planet for 17 years, he left an everlasting impression on the world. Blake's memory will forever be in the hearts of his family, who have been effected by the sudden loss. Prayers and thoughts go to the family of Blake McKnight Gray. Great Grandfather – Glenn; Grandparents – Randy, Penny, Max, Deborah, James R., and James W.; Parents – Melissa, Christopher and Brooke; Siblings – Christian, Alicy, Charlie, Kyla, Andrew, and Sierra; Aunts/Uncles – Jacqueline, Amanda, Melissa, Angela, Brian, Rusty, Ethan. Randy, and Don; Cousins – Athenna, Brooklyn, Quentyn, and Isaiah.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11:00am; Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410. 775-782-5513