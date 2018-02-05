Beverly Anne Perkins

Beverly Anne PerkinsFebruary 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 5, 2018Beverly Anne Perkins, 74, died February 3, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDerek R. ArcherMarlene D. RomineYvonne Allene CincialaRuth Marion GibsonDonald Lee WardTrending SitewideMinden 11-year-old diagnosed with cancerVehicle backs into Minden FISH storeJury acquits Tahoe man of DUIFirefighters respond to smoke pouring from Indian Hills homeOfficials tread lightly in ‘Tiregate’