Betty Lou Potts

Betty Lou PottsJune 25, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 25, 2018Betty Lou Potts, 89, died June 23, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesElaine Kristine “Kris” Mallison (Nelson)Deborah “Debbie” Lynn JacobsenEleanore SmokeyEvelyn M. LarsenTrending SitewideBently Heritage project estimated at $100 millionUpdate: Forward progress stopped on Topaz Lake fireNew owners restore Cutthroat name‘Con man’ charged with contempt of courtThe June 25 R-C Morning Report