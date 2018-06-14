Dec. 3, 1932 ~ June 3, 2018

Betty Lou Hertz went home to our Lord June 3rd, 2018 in Carson City, NV.

She was born December 3rd, 1932 in Longview, WA to Dave and Muriel.

After surviving a challenging childhood, she began studying for a career in the medical/dental fields.

Betty married Roger in 1958 and they welcomed their daughter Liz in 1964.

Eventually Betty settled into a career in banking. Working hard, she became a corporate officer, branch manager and a member of the elite Bank of America Founder's Club.

After 29 years of driving often treacherous mountain roads, Betty retired from banking but continued to work part time jobs closer to home.

After Roger's passing in 2003, she had the amazing blessing to be part of a pilgrimage to Medjugorje (Bosnia) where she visited "Apparition Hill" and other areas in the region. She was especially awestruck by the beauty of the Adriatic Sea.

Betty became an Oblate of St. Benedict in 2002.

After combining households with daughter Liz in 2009, they welcomed her very best buddy and furry grandpuppy, Tobi. Tobi, along with chihuahua rescue Annie, and cats Pepper and Spook kept her days very busy and were the best company during Liz's long shifts.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Roger; brothers, Dave "Bud", Jack; and nephew Scott.

She is survived by her daughter Liz; nephews, Mark, Clay, Jack, Drew, Paul and Ian; nieces, Debbie, Tracy, Melissa, Patty; and numerous grand nephews and nieces.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday June 25th at 11 am at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln. in Gardnerville.Please wear bright colors in Celebration of her smile!

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery, 8502 W. Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037.