1922 ~ 2018

Betty Hussman passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 29 at the age of 96, surrounded by her son, loved caregivers and friends.

Betty was born Helen Elizabeth Porter in Ellensburg, WA onSeptember 25, 1922 to teachers Howard R. and Laura Wheat Porter. During her childhood, the family moved to Palo Alto, then soon after her parents took jobs at to the Montezuma Ranch School for Boys in the Santa Cruz range near Los Gatos. There Betty lived and attended school through the 8th grade after which she was transported daily to Los Gatos High School, graduating in 1939.

Betty attended Mills College in Oakland, graduating in 1943 and soon after became a flight attendant with United Airlines, later transferring to Pan American Airways, flying the Pacific routes. During a layover in Honolulu, Betty met the love of her life, Bill Hussman, on a dinner date under the Banyan tree at the Moana Hotel in Waikiki. The couple was married at her parents home in Menlo Park on Thanksgiving Day 1947, residing in the Bay Area until moving to Carson Valley in 1962, Bill's home town.

Betty had many interests throughout life…. travel, art and painting, PEO member for over 70 years, volunteer work, substitute teacher, Mary Kay representative to name a few.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill in 2010; her parents; her brother, Robert Porter and her daughter, Mary.

Betty is survived by her son, Mark Hussman, and nephew, Jeff McMeekin.

Special thanks to her loved caregivers: Mary Schilling, Amanda Stumbaugh, Barbara Papp, Annette Howard, Tina Muoio, Gloria Anstett, LuAnne Garcia, and Rachell Clark who have added so much to Betty's life for the last 6 years.

Betty lived a charmed life; she was a kind, generous soul, adored by many. Always a smile and a chuckle and ready to help those around her. She will be missed.

A memorial service honoring Betty will be held on Friday, January 4th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville.