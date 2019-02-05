August 10, 1932 ~ February 2, 2019

Bernard Thomas O'Kelly was born in NYC, NY on August 10, 1932 and passed away on February 2, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.

He was blessed with 63 years of marriage to his wife, Pat O'Kelly and is survived by Pat, his five children, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren and his older brother, James O'Kelly.

He was a proud USAF Veteran. He worked as a Aerospace Engineer and a Building Contractor.

A Mass will held at St Gall's Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln. in Gardnerville on February 8th at 10:00 am with a Gathering for friends and family following at the service.