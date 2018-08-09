Benjamin K. Bachman

Benjamin K. BachmanAugust 9, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 9, 2018Benjamin K. Bachman, 70 of Gardnerville, passed away on August 5, 2018 arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesSarah Marie Barndt DemuthJohn B. Johnston (JJ)RON FOXBlake McKnight GrayJeanne MooreTrending SitewideInvestigators working cold case homicide near CentervilleSlain felonâ€™s property subject of search for bodyMan in custody in Stateline brandishingMan admits second felony in a monthMissing Tahoe swimmer found dead Sunday night