March 20, 1948 – August 5, 2018

Ben Bachman, 70, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2018 after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

Born in Syracuse, NY, he spent half the year there and spent the summers at the family cabin in his favorite place – Teton Park, WY.

Ben loved adventure and was an inventor and entrepreneur at heart. Many will remember Ben and his wife Barbara owning the Genoa Country Store, starting up the Sierra Sage Newspaper and their TurboKOOL manufacturing business. They also loved camping & traveling in their RV.

He leaves his wife Barbara, daughter Tara (& Barry), step-son Marty Judnich (& Paige), step-daughter Suzanne Green (& Tim) plus grandchildren Quinton, Melissa, Christian, Jillian, June, Makenna and great-grandson Dakota. He also leaves his sister Gretchen Hickman (& Ken) brother Chris Bachman (& Carina) and brother Chuck Bachman (& Cele), and so many friends who loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will take place on September 2nd at 2pm at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, and Gardnerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.